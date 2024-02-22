Women’s Tennis Opens ACC Play This Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend with a pair of road contests. The Yellow Jackets visit Boston College on Friday, before a Sunday matinee at Syracuse.

GEORGIA TECH (4-4, 0-0 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3, 0-1 ACC)

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Weymouth, Mass. | Weymouth Tennis Center

Live Stats: Click Here



GEORGIA TECH (4-4, 0-0 ACC) at SYRACUSE (6-1, 1-0 ACC)

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Syracuse, N.Y. | Drumlins Country Club

Georgia Tech women’s tennis closed out non-conference play splitting a pair of home matches against Penn and No. 8 Georgia last weekend. The Jackets blanked the Quakers, 7-0, before falling to the Bulldogs. Carol Lee, who climbed to No. 39 in the latest ITA rankings, boasts a 5-1 singles record. Lee broke into the ITA doubles rankings with partner Kate Sharabura, as the team jumped to No. 18.

Boston College got conference play rolling last weekend, falling in a 5-2 decision at Syracuse. The Eagles collected the doubles point and a singles win from Marice Aguiar in the matchup. BC is 2-1 when competing at home on the young season. The Eagles finished last season 11-11 overall and 4-9 against ACC opponents.

Syracuse opened the spring season winning its first four matches before dropping its lone tilt this season to Columbia. The Orange carry a two-match win streak into this weekend, having topped Boston College to open ACC play before blanking UMass. Miyuka Kimoto leads the Orange from the top singles position and has gone 3-2 to date.

SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech and Boston College are meeting for the 21st time in program history. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 18-2, dating back to the first meeting in 1991. Tech has won 10-straight against the Eagles and are 7-1 when competing at Boston College.

Georgia Tech owns a 10-3 ledger in the all-time series against Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets and Orange first met in 2013 and have met at least once a year since. Tech has won three-straight against Syracuse and are 3-1 at Syracuse.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 31 Georgia Tech

No. 39 Carol Lee

No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 66 Syracuse

No. 100 Miyuka Kimoto

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com