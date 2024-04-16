Women’s Tennis Moves to No. 22 in ITA Rankings

THE FLATS – In the week leading into the 2024 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship, Georgia Tech moved to No. 22 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Tuesday. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets boast one singles player and two doubles teams in the rankings.

On the eve of the first round of the ACC Championship, Tech (13-8, 9-4 ACC) moved up two spots in the national rankings after splitting a pair of matches to close the regular season. The Jackets dropped a hard-fought match to then-No. 12 NC State before rebounding with a dominating 6-1 win over Wake Forest last Sunday. Tech, which earned the No. 5 seed in the ACC tournament, has won five of its past six matches.

Individually, senior Carol Lee jumped significantly in the latest poll to No. 44. The senior continues to lead the Jackets from the top singles and doubles positions. Boasting a 12-7 dual record at the No. 1 singles position, Lee has won three of her last four matches, and picked up a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory against Wake Forest on senior day.

In the doubles rankings, Tech’s doubles pair of Lee and Kate Sharabura moved to No. 16, while Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach made their first appearance in the poll, coming in at No. 52. Lee and Sharabura have put together an impressive season, owning a 16-7 overall doubles record, including a 14-4 ledger at the No. 1 spot in dual matches. The pair finished the ACC regular season 8-3 against league opponents.

Cruz and Roach first paired together against North Carolina on March 8 and have gone 6-2 from the No. 2 position since. The doubles pair has won five of their past six matches, including pocketing a win over NC State’s No. 17-ranked team of Anna Zyryanova and Sophie Abrams, 7-5.

Georgia Tech earned a first-round bye in the ACC Championship and opens play on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. facing the winner of the Boston College vs. Clemson matchup. The tournament will take place at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., April 17-21.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com