Women’s Tennis Lauded Academically by ITA

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis received academic honors on Monday, as the team was named a 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team and four student-athletes were tabbed ITA Scholar-Athletes, as the organization announced.

“I am very pleased that the team was able to be successful on the court and in the classroom this year,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “It’s a great tribute to their ability to handle the balance of academics and athletics at such a high-level institution.”

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of at least a 3.5 for the current academic year.

Nadia Gizdova, Gabriela Gonzalez, Jeanette Lin and Nami Otsuka represented the Yellow Jackets as scholar-athletes, each receiving the honor for excelling in the classroom. Lin and Otsuka were named scholar-athletes for the second time.

Additionally, Georgia Tech women’s tennis was tabbed an ITA All-Academic Team, recognizing programs that posted a team grade point average of 3.2 or above for the 2019-20 academic year. The Yellow Jackets recorded a 3.33 cumulative grade point average for the academic year. This marks the first all-academic team recognition since 2014.

All 14 ACC women’s tennis programs were represented on both the scholar-athlete and all-academic teams lists. To view the complete list of teams and honorees, please click here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com