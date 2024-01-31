Women’s Tennis Jumps Back into Top 25

THE FLATS – After picking up a win over a ranked opponent at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis jumped back into the ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll on Wednesday, coming in at No. 23.

Georgia Tech traveled to Charlottesville, Va., to participate in the ITA Kickoff Weekend and advanced to the championship match. The Jackets opened play facing then-No. 24 Wisconsin and upset the Badgers, 4-3. After gaining the early match lead with the doubles point, Georgia Tech fell into a 3-1 deficit when Wisconsin won the first three singles matches. But the Jackets rallied back behind wins from Carol Lee, Scarlett Nicholson and Mahak Jain to clinch the victory and advance to the title match.

Tech then faced No. 11 Virginia for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, but fell, 4-0, to the Cavaliers. Nicholson received Atlantic Coast Conference accolades after a strong weekend. The freshman went 2-0 against Wisconsin, collecting wins in both doubles and singles to earn ACC Freshman of the Week.

Georgia Tech opened its home slate on Tuesday, welcoming cross-town rival Georgia State to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets moved to 2-2 on the season with a 7-0 win over the Panthers.

Georgia Tech is one of five teams in the ACC to be ranked in the top 25, joining No. 1 North Carolina, No. 7 NC State, No. 11 Virginia and No. 17 Duke. To view the complete top 25, please click here.

The Yellow Jackets return to action with a pair of matches this weekend. Tech travels to South Carolina on Friday for a noon match before welcoming Northwestern on Sunday at noon to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

