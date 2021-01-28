Women’s Tennis Hosts Trio of Matches

THE FLATS – The 6th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team is set to host a trio of opponents at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex this weekend. The Yellow Jackets open the weekend with a doubleheader on Friday against UAB and Kennesaw State before rounding out the weekend welcoming Auburn on Sunday.

SCHEDULE :

Fri., Jan. 29

2 p.m. – UAB

5:30 p.m. – Kennesaw State

Sun., Jan. 31

12 p.m. – Auburn

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (3-0) looks to extend its win streak this weekend and defend its home court, starting on Friday. The Jackets opened the 2021 slate defeating Memphis, before topping a pair of ranked opponents to capture the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Victoria Flores, Kenya Jones and Ava Hrastar have all opened the season going 4-1 in singles play, while Tech’s top duo of Flores and Jones own a 4-0 doubles mark.

UAB (0-1) kicked off its spring late, falling at Alabama, 7-0. Jana Hecking and Annalisa Smith each went 5-1 in tournament play in the fall to lead the Blazers. Tech has taken the last three meetings against UAB and is 9-3 against the Blazers in program history.

Kennesaw State (0-0) opens its spring season at Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday. The Owls went 3-10 last season before the season was cut short due to Covid-19. The Jackets are 5-0 against KSU in the all-time series dating back to 1983.

Auburn (2-0) has collected wins over Furman and Samford to get the 2021 season started. The Tigers will host South Florida on Friday before visiting Atlanta on Sunday. Tech leads the all-time series against Auburn, 14-11, despite the Tigers winning the last two meetings.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE AT KEN BYERS TENNIS COMPLEX: Due to safety protocols in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no spectators will be allowed inside the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this weekend’s matches. Fans can follow all the action with live stats and live video.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 62 Selin Ovunc – Auburn

No. 99 Taylor Russo – Auburn

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 11 Taylor Russo/Selin Ovunc – Auburn