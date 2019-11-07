Women’s Tennis Heads to Rebel Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis heads to Las Vegas for the final stint of the fall season and will be one of eight schools participating in the Rebel Invite. Hosted by UNLV, action will take place at the Fertitta Tennis Complex, Friday through Sunday.

A strong field joins Tech at the three-day tournament as Kansas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and Utah join host UNLV in the field. The tournament will consist of five flights of singles and three flights of doubles.

Tech will travel seven Yellow Jackets to Las Vegas: Gia Cohen, Victoria Flores, Rosie Garcia Gross, Nadia Gizdova, Kenya Jones, Nami Otsuka and Sophia Sassoli. This will be the third fall tournament for the Jackets who have already participated in the Debbie Southern Fall Classic and ITA Southeast Regionals.

Below is the tournament schedule:

FRIDAY – Play begins at 10 a.m. PT

Doubles Quarterfinals

Singles Quarterfinals

SATURDAY – Play begins at 10 a.m. PT

Doubles Semifinals

Singles Semifinals

SUNDAY – Play begins at 10 a.m. PT

Doubles Finals

Singles Finals

