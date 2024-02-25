Women's Tennis Defeats Syracuse, 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Scarlett Nicholson clinched a 4-3 win at Syracuse on Sunday morning as Georgia Tech women’s tennis went undefeated on the weekend, collecting a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference road victories. The win pushed Tech to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in ACC play.

Doubles

Georgia Tech earned the early advantage for the second time this weekend, winning the doubles point. Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz wrapped up first on court three, pocketing a 6-3 win over Emilie Elde and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya. Bilchev and Cruz opened with a 4-2 edge over the Orange and never looked back. Syracuse took court two, but Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura clinched the match at the top spot for the Jackets. Facing Polina Kozyreva and Ines Fonte, the teams remained on serve at 5-5 before the Jackets won the next two games to clinch the doubles point with a 7-5 triumph.

Singles

Georgia Tech and Syracuse traded singles wins back-and-forth, ultimately splitting the six singles matches. Lee cushioned Tech’s lead from court one, rattling off a 6-2, 6-2 win over Elde, but the Orange got on the scoreboard with a straight-set win on court two, setting up a 2-1 Tech lead.

Sharabura put the Jackets on the verge of victory, winning in straight sets on court six. The Jacket battled back from an early 1-3 deficit in the first set against Anastasia Sysoeva to take the opener, 7-5. Sharabura sealed the win in the second set, 6-4, to give Tech a 3-1 lead in the match.

After Syracuse took a win on court three, it all came down to courts four and five for the decision. Nicholson would prove to be the clinching match as the freshman won a three-set battle against Kozyreva. After dropping the first set, 6-3, Nicholson forced a deciding third set, taking the second, 6-4. The freshman raced out in the final set with a 3-0 advantage, and clinched the match, winning the final set, 6-2.

Syracuse won the final match on court five as Ito defeated Mahak Jain in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. After splitting the first two sets, Jain rallied back from a 1-3 deficit in the third to knot the set at 3-all. But Ito won the final three games to take the match and account for the final match score, 4-3.

Georgia Tech returns to action with a pair of home matches this upcoming weekend. The Yellow Jackets open the homestand welcoming Virginia to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday, March 1. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Polina Kozyreva/Ines Fonte (SYR) 7-5*

2. Shiori Ito/Miyuka Kimoto (SYR) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Given Roach (GT) 6-3

3. Kylie Bilchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Emilie Elde/Viktoriya Kanapatskaya (SYR) 6-3

Order of finish: 3,2,1*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 39 Carol Lee (GT) def. Emilie Elde (SYR) 6-2, 6-2

2. Miyuka Kimoto (SYR) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-2, 6-3

3. Viktoriya Kanapatskaya (SYR) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-4

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Polina Kozyreva (SYR) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2*

5. Shiori Ito (SYR) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Anastasia Sysoeva (SYR) 7-5, 6-4

Order of finish: 1,2,6,3,4*,5

