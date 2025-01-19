Women’s Tennis Cruises to 4-1 Win Over Memphis

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returned to the win column on Sunday, defeating Memphis, 4-1, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets took the doubles point and three singles victory to improve to 3-1 on the season.

DOUBLES

Georgia Tech pocketed a pair of 6-4 wins to take the doubles point and lead into singles action. Competing on court two, Kate Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson rallied back from a 4-3 deficit to Alyssa Richter and Sofia Mykhalierts to win three-straight games to take the match, 6-4. Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach clinched the doubles point from court one. Facing Emily Meyer and Leonie Moeller, the opponents were at a 4-all standstill before the Jackets held serve and broke in the next game to take the match, 6-4.

SINGLES

Carrying the early lead into singles play, freshman Taly Licht kept her winning ways going, cruising to a straight-set triumph over Meyer. Licht took the set lead, 6-3, and sealed the win, capturing the second set, 6-4, for her third dual win of the season.

Cruz cushioned Tech’s lead to 3-0, defeating Richter on court two in a pair of sets. Knotted at 5-all in the first set, Cruz rallied to win the next two games for the set, 7-5, and carried momentum into the second set. Taking the second set, 6-1, Cruz put the Jackets on the brink of victory.

But Memphis got on the scoreboard with a win on court one before Sharabura clinched the match on court three. The senior held for a three-set win over Mykhalierts. The Jacket notched the first set, 6-3, but the Tiger grabbed the second, 7-6 (4), to force a deciding final set. Sharabura sealed the win for Tech in the third set, 6-3, to account for the final 4-1 score.

Georgia Tech heads to California to take part in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Pepperdine. The Yellow Jackets will face ACC foe, Florida State to open the weekend on Friday, Jan. 24. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. EST.

RESULTS

Doubles

1.Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Emily Meyer/Leonie Moeller (MEMPHIS) 6-4*

2. Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Alyssa Richter/Sofia Mykhalierts (MEMPHIS) 6-4

3. Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) vs. Alice Amendola/Clemence Thouard (MEMPHIS) 5-4, DNF

Order of finish: 2,1*

Singles

1. Leonie Moeller (MEMPHIS) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 7-5, 6-1

2. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Alyssa Richter (MEMPHIS) 7-5, 6-1

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Sofia Mykhaliets (MEMPHIS) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3*

4. Taly Licht (GT) def. Emily Meyer (MEMPHIS) 6-3, 6-4

Given Roach (GT) vs. Alice Amendola (MEMPHIS) 7-5, 1-6, 4-1, DNF

6. Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Clemence Thouard (MEMPHIS) 4-6, 6-4, 2-4, DNF

Order of finish: 4,2,1,3*

