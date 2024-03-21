Women’s Tennis Continues Road Swing

THE FLATS – No. 24 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action to conclude this four-match road swing this weekend, traveling to Florida State and Miami on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (8-6, 4-2 ACC) at No. 42 FLORIDA STATE (8-6, 2-3 ACC)

Friday, March 22, 2024 | 5:00 p.m. ET | Tallahassee, Fla. | Scott Speicher Tennis Center



No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (8-6, 4-2 ACC) at No. 19 MIAMI (6-3, 4-1 ACC)

Sunday, March 24, 2024 | 10:00 a.m. ET | Coral Gables, Fla. | Neil Schiff Tennis Center

Coming off a bye weekend, Georgia Tech returns to action with a pair of road matchups in the Sunshine State. The Yellow Jackets opened this four-match road swing two weekends ago at North Carolina and Duke, splitting the two. Tech collected a 4-1 victory at then-No. 21 Duke, 4-1, which propelled the Jackets back into the top 25 at No. 23. Carol Lee paces Tech from the No. 1 singles position, boasting a 9-3 dual record, while partnering with Kate Sharabura in doubles to own an 11-2 dual mark at the No. 1 doubles position.

Florida State concluded a three-match road swing last weekend, traveling to Notre Dame and Louisville. The Seminoles fell to the Fighting Irish, 4-3, before rebounding with a 5-1 win at Louisville on Sunday. FSU has collected ACC wins over Duke and Louisville to date.

Miami comes into the weekend winners of the past three matches and will host Clemson on Friday before welcoming the Yellow Jackets on Sunday. Most recently, the Hurricanes topped Louisville and Notre Dame on the road. The only ACC setback on the young season was a 4-3 loss against North Carolina in Coral Gables.

SERIES HISTORY

Florida State and Georgia Tech are meeting for the 41st time in program history on Friday. The Seminoles hold the slight advantage in the series, 23-17, having taken four of the past five meetings. However, Georgia Tech captured the last meeting in Tallahassee in 2022, 4-3. When competing in Tallahassee, FSU holds the lead in the series, 10-8.

Miami claims a narrow 17-15 edge in the all-time series between the schools dating back to 1985. Tech, however, has been the victor in three of the last five meetings, including a 4-3 decision on senior day last season. Miami has won the last six meetings in Coral Gables and holds an 8-3 lead when competing at home.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 24 Georgia Tech

No. 45 Carol Lee

No. 12 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 42 Florida State

No. 33 Ellie Schoppe

No. 63 Victoria Allen

No. 70 Ellie Schoppe/Maelie Monfils

No. 19 Miami

No. 61 Alexa Noel

No. 69 Isabella Pfennig

No. 107 Audrey Boch-Collins

No. 56 Xinyi Nong/Isabella Pfennig

No. 68 Alexa Noel/Xinyi Nong

