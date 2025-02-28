Women’s Tennis Continues Road Swing at Clemson

THE FLATS – Coming off its ACC-opening weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis caps this three-match road swing on Saturday, visiting No. 16 Clemson for a 12 p.m. matinee.



No. 27 GEORGIA TECH (6-5, 1-1 ACC) at No. 16 CLEMSON (10-2, 1-1 ACC)

Saturday, March 1, 2025 | 12 p.m. ET |Clemson, Ga. | Duckworth Family Tennis Facility

Georgia Tech split its first two matches to open league play, grabbing a 4-1 decision at Virginia Tech before narrowly falling at No. 2 Virginia, 4-2. Freshman Taly Licht went undefeated between the two matches, clinching the win over the Hokies in singles play, and grabbing a quartet of wins overall. To highlight her success, Licht was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Clemson also split its weekend matches against Virginia and Virginia Tech, respectively. The Tigers fell 0-4 against the Cavaliers before picking up a 4-0 win over the Hokies. Clemson has opened the season with its best start since 2023 and defeated then-No. 22 South Carolina to break into the top-25. Clemson boasts a 7-0 home record this season.

Saturday will mark the 49th meeting between the programs with Clemson leading the series 30-18. Tech took last year’s regular season matchup against the Tigers in Atlanta, 4-0, before Clemson walked away with a 4-3 win in the ACC Tournament. Tech has won nine of the last 10 matches against Clemson dating back to 2016.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 74 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 115 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

No. 123 Artemis Aslanisvili – Clemson

Doubles

No. 84 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

