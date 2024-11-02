Women’s Tennis Concludes Roberta Alison Fall Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis concluded the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Saturday with the final round of singles play. The Yellow Jackets competed in three rounds of singles and a round of doubles over the two-day tournament at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Meera Jesudason was the lone Yellow Jacket to compete on Saturday, facing Mississippi State’s Carolina Troiano. Jesudason grabbed the first set, 6-4, but Troiano forced a deciding set, pocketing the second, 6-2. Unfortunately, Jesudason was forced to retire early in the final set as Troiano took the match, 4-6, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

Select Yellow Jackets will return to action at the elite ITA Sectional Championships, slated to be played Nov. 7-10 in Athens.



RESULTS

Singles (3rd Round)

Carolina Troiano (Mississippi State) def. Meera Jesudason (GT) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

