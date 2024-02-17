Women’s Tennis Blanks Penn, 7-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis took the doubles point and carried momentum into singles play to sweep Penn on Saturday morning, 7-0, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Doubles

Georgia Tech (4-3) clinched the doubles point with victories on courts two and three for the early match lead. On court three, Tech’s doubles team of Scarlett Nicholson and Given Roach cruised to a 6-1 decision over Penn’s Sasha Motlagh and Liza Tkachenko to give the edge to the Jackets. But Penn captured the next match to finish on court one where Esha Velaga and Eileen Wang edged Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura, 6-3.

The doubles point came down to court two where Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz held a 4-1 lead over Maya Urata and Iris Gallo. The Quakers pushed back to 4-3, but the Jackets held at deuce for a 5-3 lead. Tech closed out the win, 6-3, to clinch the early match lead entering singles play.

Singles

Georgia Tech dropped only three sets in singles play to complete the sweep of the Quakers. Finishing up first, Sharabura dominated Urata on court six, relinquishing only one game en route to a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Cruz cushioned Tech’s lead from court three where the Yellow Jacket pocketed a straight-set win over Motlagh. Cruz jumped out with the early lead in the first set and maintained control for a 6-2, 6-2 triumph, setting up a 3-0 match score.

Nicholson clinched the match for Georgia Tech from court four. In the opening set, Nicholson and Gallo battled back-and-forth to a 6-6 standstill. Gallo held a 5-3 lead in the tiebreaker before Nicholson rallied back to take the first set, 7-6 (9-7). The Jacket set the pace in the second set, winning 6-1, to clinch the match for Tech at 4-0.

The Jackets did not let up momentum, winning the final three matches to account for the final 7-0 score. Competing at the top spot, Lee held strong against Velaga to pocket a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision before Bilchev completed a three-set victory over Wang on court two. Bilchev and Wang split the first two sets, 6-4, 1-6, but Bilchev sealed the win in the final set, 6-4.

Mahak Jain wrapped up play for the Yellow Jackets on court five. The senior opened with a set lead over Saige Roshkoff, 6-3, but the Quaker forced a deciding third set, taking the second, 6-3. The opponents traded games in the final set to a 6-6 standstill. Jain won seven straight points in the breaker to clinch the win, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (0).

Georgia Tech returns to action on Sunday, welcoming in-state rival, No. 8 Georgia. First serve is slated for noon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Esha Velaga/Eileen Wang (PENN) def. Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-3

2. Alejandra Cruz/Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Maya Urata/Iris Gallo (PENN) 6-3*

3. Given Roach/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Sasha Motlagh/Liza Tkachenko (PENN) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1,2*

*Clinched

Singles

1.No. 53 Carol Lee (GT) def. No. 74 Esha Velaga (PENN) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

2. Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Eileen Wang (PENN) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Sasha Motlagh (PENN) 6-2,6-2

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Iris Gallo (PENN) 7-6 (7), 6-1*

5. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Saige Roshkoff (PENN) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (0)

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Maya Urata (PENN) 6-0,6-1

Order of finish: 6,3,4*,1,2,5

