Women's Swimming & Diving Headed to NCAA's

Psych Sheets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s swimming & diving is prepped and ready to take on the 2021 NCAA Division I National Championships in Greensboro, N.C., getting underway on Wednesday night and will run through Saturday in what will be the first D1 nationals in two years.

Here is the complete list of participants. You can find more information regarding the DI Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships here.

All finals sessions, including Wednesday’s 800 free relay, will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the prelims will start at 10 a.m. This year’s meet will have all seven sessions aired live on ESPN3. ESPNU will also be airing a two-hour highlight show at 7 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, April 6.

On the swimming end of things McKenzie Campbell (50 free, 200 fly) and Brooke Switzer (200 free) will represent the Jackets, while the diving crew will see Camryn Hidalgo take on all three events, as well as being joined by Anna Bradescu on platform. A complete list of swimming qualifiers can be found here. A complete list of divers who qualified can be found here.

DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE

Relays will only be raced as timed finals during the evening sessions

Wednesday (Timed Finals)

800 free relay

Thursday

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay

Friday

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

200 medley relay

Saturday

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com