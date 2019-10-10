Women’s Swim-Dive Opens Season in Houston

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s swimming and diving opens up their 2019-20 regular season slate as the Yellow Jackets travel down to Houston, Texas for the Rice Fall Splash Invitational and Houston Dive Invitational, Oct. 11-12.
The Jackets’ swimmers will compete in a field with U.S. Air Force Academy, University of Houston, University of the Incarnate Word, as well as host school Rice University. The 18-event meet at Rice will be scored in the championship format.
The swimming meet schedule is set for:
Friday, 3:30 pm
- 400 medley relay
- 400 IM
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 back
- 100 fly
- 10-Minute Break
- 100 IM
- 1000 free
- 200 free relay
Saturday, 10:30 am
- 200 medley relay
- 500 free
- 200 fly
- 100 back
- 100 breast
- 200 free
- 10-Minute Break
- 50 free
- 200 IM
- 400 free relay
Divers will compete at the University of Houston, against U.S. Air Force Academy, University of North Texas and host school University of Houston.
This will be the final tune-up before the men and women open dual meet competition against ACC rival Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 26 at McAuley Aquatic Center.
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out!
For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC