Women’s Swim-Dive Opens Season in Houston

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s swimming and diving opens up their 2019-20 regular season slate as the Yellow Jackets travel down to Houston, Texas for the Rice Fall Splash Invitational and Houston Dive Invitational, Oct. 11-12.

The Jackets’ swimmers will compete in a field with U.S. Air Force Academy, University of Houston, University of the Incarnate Word, as well as host school Rice University. The 18-event meet at Rice will be scored in the championship format.

The swimming meet schedule is set for:

Friday, 3:30 pm

400 medley relay

400 IM

100 free

200 breast

200 back

100 fly

10-Minute Break

100 IM

1000 free

200 free relay

Saturday, 10:30 am

200 medley relay

500 free

200 fly

100 back

100 breast

200 free

10-Minute Break

50 free

200 IM

400 free relay

Divers will compete at the University of Houston, against U.S. Air Force Academy, University of North Texas and host school University of Houston.

This will be the final tune-up before the men and women open dual meet competition against ACC rival Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 26 at McAuley Aquatic Center.

