Women's Swim & Dive Concludes Season at NCAA’s

ATHENS, GA – The Georgia Tech women’s swim and dive team concluded its season with the final day of competition at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Sabyne Brisson and Anna Bradescu competed for Tech in the preliminaries in their respective events. Brisson swam a time of 2:10.75 in the 200 breast. In the women’s platform event at the championships, Bradescu scored 236.70 points.

