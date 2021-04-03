Women's High Jumpers Lead Jackets at Final Day of Florida Relays

Final Results

GAINESVILLE, Fl. – Georgia Tech track & field closed out Week Three of the 2021 outdoor season at the final day of Florida Relays at James G. Pressly Stadium on Saturday. Tech took on host Florida, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Southern California and Virginia Tech.

“We traveled a smaller group this weekend but still had some really good results and continue to make improvements in a lot of areas,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “The jumpers had a strong showing. Olivia Moore wins the vault, Bria Matthews was just short of her personal best, and Taylor Grimes had her best jump of the season. Onyinye Chukka is jumping well and is getting consistent. Carla du Plessis and Shanty Papakosta are looking better every time they compete. Lastly, Claire Moritz ran an eight second personal best even with a fall over one of the barriers. She’s ready for an even bigger personal best soon.”

“The highlight performance of this meet for us was James Cragin’s very solid PR in the 5000m,” said head men’s track & field coach Grover Hinsdale. “We are going through the heart of the outdoor season right now. We need to keep leaning in, working hard, and staying focused as we prepare for Alabama next weekend.”

In the women’s high jump competition two Yellow Jacket freshmen in du Plessis and Papakosta had personal best efforts, each finishing in the top-10. du Plessis placed sixth clearing a height of 1.75m/5′ 8.75″, while Papakosta had a 1.70m/5′ 7″ showing to finish eighth. du Plessis’ mark was good for 27th in the country

In the women’s 100m hurdles Grimes and freshman Anna Witherspoon led the Jackets as they crossed the finish line at 13.83 and 13.95, respectively.

Senior sprinter Tyson Spears clocked in at 10.73 in the men’s 100m dash. Sophomore teammate Jameson Miller registered a mark of 48.72 in the men’s 400m.

Freshman Leif Andersen (1:56.43) and sophomore David Reteneller (1:57.52) each PR’d in the men’s 800m. Fellow freshman Mac Bloodworth joined the pair in the 800m, posting a time of 1:56.73. In the women’s 800m Tech was guided by freshmen Kayla Rose (2:15.79) and Ilene Soleyn (2:16.92), along with sophomore Haley Unthank (2:17.44) and junior Abby Kettle (2:23.94).

At the time of publication six Yellow Jackets rank in the top-30 in the nation in their respective events. Here’s how Tech looks on the national outdoor list following Week Three’s meet:

No. 2 – Nicole Fegans (5000m) – 15:37.16

No. 7 – Bria Matthews (Long Jump) – 6.47m/21′ 2.75″

No. 9 – Andrew Kent (5000m) – 13:47.77

No. 20 – Liz Galarza (5000m) – 16:13.17

No. 27 – Carla du Plessis (High Jump) – 1.75m/5′ 8.75″

No. 28 – Olivia Moore (Pole Vault) – 4.05m/13′ 3.5″

Tech will be back for Week Four action next weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the Jackets line up for the Crimson Tide Invitational on April 9-10.

