Women’s XC Receives Best Preseason Ranking in Program History

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s cross country ranks No. 3 in the first NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings of the season, which were released this week by the USTFCCCA, with the men ranking No. 5. The No. 3 ranking for the women in the South Region is the best preseason ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history.

The women’s cross country team also received 21 votes in the Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, coming in unofficially at No. 32 nationally.

Last season, the Tech women ranked fourth in the USTFCCCA preseason south regional poll, meanwhile the men came in at 11.

Leading the women’s South Region is Ole Miss, with Florida State ranking second and Florida and Vanderbilt rounding out the top five.

Ole Miss and Florida State ranked first and second, respectively, on the men’s side as well, with Alabama coming in third and Middle Tennessee in fourth.

Last Season, the women’s team went to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2001, finishing 28th. The group of returners for the Yellow Jackets this season is led by junior Hana Herndon, who finished 21st at last season’s conference championships with a time of 21:00.7. Also returning is junior Nicole Fegens, who placed 30th with a time of 21:18.1, and senior Ellen Flood, who finished 64th with a time of 21:57.8.

Returning for the men is junior Braeden Collins, who finished 38th at the conference championships last season with a time of 23:33.9. Also returning is senior Andrew Kent, who finished 40th with a time of 24:34.5 and senior Avery Bartlett, who finished 54th with a time of 24:49.4.

The Yellow Jackets look to start their season strong when they travel to Athens, Ga. for the Bulldog Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31.

