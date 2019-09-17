Women’s Cross Country Ranks 29th in National Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s cross country ranks No. 29 in the Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday.
The ranking comes off a first-place finish at the Georgia Bulldog Invitational on August 31. The team claimed seven of the top 10 finishing times, notching 23 points and finishing with a total time of 1:08:40 in the 4000m. Junior Nicole Fegans was the top finisher for the women, placing second overall with a time of 13:26.6. Sophomore Liz Galarza came in third with a time of 13:40.5 and senior Kim Hallowes finished fifth, clocking a time of 13:45.9.
The team also maintained its preseason ranking at No. 3 in the South Region this week, which was the best preseason ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets women and men is a trip to Jamaica Plains, Mass. for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Sept. 20.
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com