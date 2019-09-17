Women’s Cross Country Ranks 29th in National Coaches Poll

USTFCCCA Top-30 Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s cross country ranks No. 29 in the Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday.

The ranking comes off a first-place finish at the Georgia Bulldog Invitational on August 31. The team claimed seven of the top 10 finishing times, notching 23 points and finishing with a total time of 1:08:40 in the 4000m. Junior Nicole Fegans was the top finisher for the women, placing second overall with a time of 13:26.6. Sophomore Liz Galarza came in third with a time of 13:40.5 and senior Kim Hallowes finished fifth, clocking a time of 13:45.9.

The team also maintained its preseason ranking at No. 3 in the South Region this week, which was the best preseason ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history.

Next up for the Yellow Jackets women and men is a trip to Jamaica Plains, Mass. for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Sept. 20.