Jackets Welcome Notre Dame for Sunday Matinee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion after a two-game road swing to welcome Notre Dame for a Sunday matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish will tipoff in McCamish Pavilion at 2 p.m. on ACC Network with Pam Ward and Kelly Gramlich on the call.

The Yellow Jackets (14-7, 5-5 ACC) look to get back to winning ways and collect their first win over Notre Dame on Sunday. Tech fell in its second overtime game this season at Miami last Thursday, despite holding the halftime lead. Four Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures paced by a 12.0 points per game average from Francesca Pan. Lorela Cubaj continues to lead Tech on the glass, securing 8.2 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame (7-14, 2-7 ACC) comes into the matchup on a two-game skid, most recently falling to Louisville, 86-54. The Fighting Irish have collected conference wins over Pittsburgh and Miami this season. Sam Brunelle leads Notre Dame offensively, averaging 14.2 points, while Anaya Peoples secures 8.1 rebounds per game on average.

Georgia Tech seeks its first program win over Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 12-0, against the Yellow Jackets dating back to 1996.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network, Watch Online (*ACC Network subscription required)

Listen Live: Click Here

Tickets: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

Parking: Parking for general fans will be available in the Family Housing Deck located on 10th Street or on Fowler Street.

NOTE: About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through seven national providers: AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 610), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Sling, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.



