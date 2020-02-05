Women’s Basketball Visits Pitt for Thursday Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to the road for a brief trip to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets and Panthers tipoff at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in the Peterson Events Center.

Georgia Tech (14-8, 5-6 ACC) looks to capture its second-straight win over Pitt on Thursday, having defeated the Panthers last season in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss against Notre Dame last Sunday despite Jasmine Carson leading Tech with a team-high 17 points. Carson is one of four Yellow Jackets averaging double-figures on the season and leads the team with a 11.9 points per game average. Lorela Cubaj continues to pace Tech on the glass, securing 8.0 rebounds per game on average.

Pitt (4-17, 1-9 ACC) comes into the midweek tilt to close out a three-game homestand. The Panthers most recently fell against Florida State in Pittsburgh, 66-41, after picking up their first ACC win of the season against Wake Forest to open the three-game stretch. Aysia Bugg leads the Panthers, averaging 12.1 points, while Amber Brown leads Pitt with 8.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Pitt have meet on the hardwood seven times in program history with the Jackets holding a narrow advantage, 4-3. Tech took the meeting last season in Atlanta, 67-55, to gain the edge in the all-time series. The Panthers won the last meeting in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra (*ACC Network subscription required)

Listen Live: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.