Women’s Basketball Visits North Carolina Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball plays its final regular season road game on Thursday, visiting North Carolina for a 6 p.m. tip on ACC Network Extra. Tech has two regular season games remaining.

Georgia Tech (13-6, 11-5 ACC) looks to rebound from a difficult loss at Boston College and get back to winning ways in Carmichael Arena Thursday night. Nerea Hermosa posted her first collegiate double-double at Boston College and combined with Lorela Cubaj to secure 25 rebounds in the game. Three Yellow Jackets continue to average double-figure scoring numbers on the season led by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen with a 14.1 points per game average.

North Carolina (11-9, 6-9 ACC) has won three of its past four outings, but is most recently coming off an 82-63 loss at NC State. Janelle Bailey leads the Tar Heels, averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. UNC boats a 9-3 overall record when competing at home, including a 4-3 mark against ACC opponents.

UNC has won three straight over the Jackets and leads the all-time series, 59-20. Tech was last victorious over the Tar Heels on Feb. 15, 2018 in Atlanta. The Jackets last picked up a victory in Chapel Hill in 2012.

