Women’s Basketball Visits No. 3 Louisville Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set to visit No. 3 Louisville for a Thursday night tilt in the KFC Yum! Center. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals will tip at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech (11-4, 9-3 ACC) looks to get back to winning ways, coming off a 61-52 loss to Wake Forest last Sunday that snapped a seven-game win streak. The Jackets and Deacs split the regular season series with each team grabbing a road win. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, who leads Tech in scoring on the season, paced all scorers last Sunday, contributing 22 points. Lorela Cubaj continued her dominating performances with her ninth double-double of the season behind 14 rebounds and 11 points. Tech sits in third in the league standings.

Louisville (18-1, 11-1 ACC) sits atop the ACC standings with its only loss coming against NC State to open the month of February. Dana Evans leads the team and league in scoring, averaging 20.6 points per game, and is one of four Cardinals averaging double-figures on the season. Olivia Cochran paces Louisville on the glass, securing 6.8 rebounds per game on average.

Tech seeks its first-ever win over Louisville on Thursday as the Cardinals lead the all-time series, 7-0.

