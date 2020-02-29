Women’s Basketball Visits Clemson Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball plays its final regular season game of the season on Sunday, visiting Clemson for the second meeting between the programs this season. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets (18-10, 9-8 ACC) picked up their fourth win over a ranked opponent and swept Florida State in its final regular season home game last Sunday. Tech had a midweek bye this week after topping the Seminoles for the second time this season. Senior Francesca Pan led the way offensively with 23 points in the win, while Lorela Cubaj posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. In total, four Jackets finished in double-figures in the win.

Clemson (7-21, 3-14 ACC) comes into its final regular season game on a 10-game skid. The Tigers, last victorious on Jan. 19 against Duke, most recently fell at Florida State, 81-54. Clemson is led in scoring by Kobi Thornton with a 12.9 points per game average.

Georgia Tech took the first meeting between the programs earlier this season in January, 49-47. Clemson leads the all-time series, 45-40, and took the last meeting in Clemson. Tech has won six of the past seven meetings and two-straight over the Tigers.

