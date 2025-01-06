Women’s Basketball Steady at No. 13 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball stood steady at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Yellow Jackets’ defense sparked their 13th double-digit win of the season in its lone outing last week, topping Syracuse, 85-68.

Tech improved to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC action with its decisive win over the Orange. The Jackets trailed early, but responded easily to keep their record unblemished. Freshman Dani Carnegie led the charge against Syracuse, dropping a career-high 28 points, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Carnegie connected on six three-pointers for a personal-best as the freshman logged her fifth game this season with 20 or more points.

Tech is one of five teams remaining undefeated across the country and all five programs rank in the top 15 nationally. The Jackets have opened the ACC slate going 3-0 for the first time since 2010-11.

Tech is led offensively on the season by Carnegie (16.0 points per game), Kara Dunn (14.7 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (12.1 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams in the ACC to have at least two players ranked in the top 20 in scoring. Carnegie and Dunn come in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in the league.

The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.

Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 21 NC State and No. 24 California.

The Yellow Jackets conclude this five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 9, welcoming Virginia Tech to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 pm on ACC Network extra.