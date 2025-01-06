Women’s Basketball Steady at No. 13 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball stood steady at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Yellow Jackets’ defense sparked their 13th double-digit win of the season in its lone outing last week, topping Syracuse, 85-68.
Tech improved to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC action with its decisive win over the Orange. The Jackets trailed early, but responded easily to keep their record unblemished. Freshman Dani Carnegie led the charge against Syracuse, dropping a career-high 28 points, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Carnegie connected on six three-pointers for a personal-best as the freshman logged her fifth game this season with 20 or more points.
Tech is one of five teams remaining undefeated across the country and all five programs rank in the top 15 nationally. The Jackets have opened the ACC slate going 3-0 for the first time since 2010-11.
Tech is led offensively on the season by Carnegie (16.0 points per game), Kara Dunn (14.7 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (12.1 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams in the ACC to have at least two players ranked in the top 20 in scoring. Carnegie and Dunn come in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in the league.
The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 21 NC State and No. 24 California.
The Yellow Jackets conclude this five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 9, welcoming Virginia Tech to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 pm on ACC Network extra.
Week 10 Poll – Jan. 6, 2025
1.UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. Texas
6. LSU
7. UConn
8. Maryland
9. Ohio State
10. Oklahoma
11. TCU
12. Kansas State
13. Georgia Tech
14. Duke
15. Kentucky
16. Tennessee
17. West Virginia
18. Alabama
19. North Carolina
20. Michigan State
21. NC State
22. Utah
23. Iowa
24. California
25. Michigan
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
