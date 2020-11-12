Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball announced the completion of its 2020-21 schedule on Thursday, releasing its four non-conference game opponents and dates. The Yellow Jackets will officially tipoff the season on Nov. 25 welcoming cross-town rival Georgia State to McCamish Pavilion.

Tech will continue the homestand on Sunday, Nov. 29 playing host to Georgia before welcoming Tulane on Dec. 3. The Jackets will break from out-of-conference action to open Atlantic Coast Conference play with a trio of contests before concluding non-conference play on Dec. 21 hosting UCF.

Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date. Ticket information for the Yellow Jackets home schedule is being finalized and will be announced in the near future.