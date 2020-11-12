Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball announced the completion of its 2020-21 schedule on Thursday, releasing its four non-conference game opponents and dates. The Yellow Jackets will officially tipoff the season on Nov. 25 welcoming cross-town rival Georgia State to McCamish Pavilion.
Tech will continue the homestand on Sunday, Nov. 29 playing host to Georgia before welcoming Tulane on Dec. 3. The Jackets will break from out-of-conference action to open Atlantic Coast Conference play with a trio of contests before concluding non-conference play on Dec. 21 hosting UCF.
Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date. Ticket information for the Yellow Jackets home schedule is being finalized and will be announced in the near future.
GEORGIA TECH 2020-21 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
*All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines
*All times and TV designations will be announced in the near future
|Nov. 25
|Wed.
|Georgia State
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 29
|Sun.
|Georgia
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 3
|Thurs.
|Tulane
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 21
|Mon.
|UCF
|TBA
|TBA
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.