Women’s Basketball Readies for ACC Tournament

GEORGIA TECH (16-14, 7-11 ACC) vs. PITTSBURGH (8-23, 2-16 ACC)

Georgia Tech earned the No. 10 seed in the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and opens tournament week on Wednesday facing Pitt at 3:30 p.m. All games leading up the ACC Championship will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The winner of Wednesday’s meeting will advance to the second round on Thursday to face No.7-seeded Duke at 5 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off an overtime win at Miami to conclude regular season play. Kayla Blackshear led the Jackets with 18 points, while Tonie Morgan logged her seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The win avenged a loss earlier in the season to the Hurricanes to split the series with Miami.

Pitt comes into the tournament looking to snap a four-game skid, most recently falling to Boston College, 84-58, to closeout regular season action. Liatu King leads the Panthers on the season, averaging 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Pitt concluded the regular season with a pair of conference wins over Virginia and Clemson. Pitt is the No. 15 seed in the 2024 ACC Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Panthers in the regular season, 68-58, back on Jan. 7 to extend their lead in the all-time series to 9-4. Tech has taken six of the past seven meetings dating back to 2019.

Tech and Pitt have met only once in the ACC Tournament, back in 2020, with the Jackets grabbing a 68-58 victory. Georgia Tech is making its second-straight appearance in the first round of the ACC Tournament and own an 8-7 record in opening round action.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.7 points per game. Dunn ranks 9th overall in scoring in the ACC and is 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (t-10 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (t-13 th ).

) and Kayla Blackshear (t-13 ). The pair also rank in ACC games only in rebounding with Kayla Blackshear at 18 th and Tonie Morgan tied for 19 th .

and Tonie Morgan tied for 19 . Tonie Morgan is one of two players in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is tied for 10 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 35.7 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and is 8th in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.57 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.10 assists per game, followed by Notre Dame at 16.34 and Virginia at 15.76.

