Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 22 in Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – After completing a historic season, the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team capped the 2020-21 season appearing at No. 22 in the USA Today/WBCA Top 25 Postseason Coaches Poll released on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets made their 10th overall appearance, and first since 2014, in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16. En route to the regional semifinal, Tech topped Stephen F. Austin after trailing by 17 points at halftime, and rolled past No. 17/20 West Virginia in the second round. The Jackets closed the season with a 17-9 overall record after falling to top-seeded and No. 6/5 South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Tech earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after finishing third in the ACC regular season standings and advancing to the ACC Tournament semifinals. In the ACC preseason polls, the Jackets were picked to finish fifth by league’s head coaches and ninth by the Blue Ribbon Panel. Finishing with a 12-6 ACC record, Tech tied the most league wins in program history.

Several Yellow Jackets collected prestigious accolades this season, including Lorela Cubaj who was named the 2021 ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, who was tabbed the ACC Most Improved Player. Both Cubaj and Lahtinen were among the nation’s elite earning WBCA NCAA Coaches’ All-America honorable mention. In just her second season at the helm, head coach Nell Fortner was named the ACC Coach of the Year by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

The national ranking marks the first for Georgia Tech since last appearing in the 2012-13 preseason polls. To view the complete 2020-21 postseason poll, please click here.

