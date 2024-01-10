Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Clemson Thursday

GEORGIA TECH (11-4, 2-1 ACC) vs. CLEMSON (8-7, 1-2 ACC)

Coming off its first ACC road win at Pitt on Sunday, Georgia Tech women’s basketball seeks to extend its win streak to three-straight on Thursday night when it hosts Clemson. The Yellow Jackets collected a 68-58 victory at Pitt to improve to 2-1 in ACC play, guided by Kara Dunn with 26 points. She was one of three Jackets in double-figures alongside Tonie Morgan (15 points) and Rusne Augustinaite (14 points).

Clemson comes into Thursday’s contest on a two-game skid, having dropped games to nationally-ranked North Carolina and Florida State, most recently. The Tigers took their first ACC win of the year against Duke in early December. Amari Robinson leads the Tigers on the season at 16.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on average. Dayshanette Harris and Ruby Whitehorn also contribute over 11 points per game each.

Georgia Tech and Clemson are meeting for the 94th time in program history on Thursday in a series that dates back to 1980. The teams split decisions last season with each squad collecting a win on their home court. The Jackets edged the Tigers in McCamish Pavilion, 85-74, before falling at Clemson, 57-41. The loss on Feb. 9 snapped a nine-game win streak Tech held back to 2019.

Thursday’s game will serve as its “We Back Pat” game in honor of former Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Pat Summitt. Both teams will don custom shirts during warmups in honor of the legendary coach.

