Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Clemson Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball has a brief stay at home on Sunday to play host to Clemson. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (12-3, 3-1 ACC) are coming off an upset on the road, downing No. 11 Florida State last Thursday to grab their third conference win of the season and second win over a nationally-ranked opponent in as many weeks. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures led by Jasmine Carson, who earned her second collegiate start, and finished with 21 points. The win snapped a five-game skid to the Seminoles. Francesca Pan continues to pace Tech’s offense, averaging 13.0 points per game, while Lorela Cubaj leads with a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game.

Clemson (5-10, 1-3 ACC) comes into Sunday’s matinee on a two-game skid, most recently falling at Wake Forest, 63-58. The Tigers’ only conference win came at Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in a commanding 71-55 triumph. Kobi Thornton leads Clemson with a 12.8 points per game average, while Amari Robinson narrowly leads on the glass, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Clemson have met on the hardwood 84 times with the Tigers leading the all-time series, 45-39. In the last five meetings, Tech has gone 4-1, as the conference foes split the two meetings last season.

