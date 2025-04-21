Women’s Basketball Inks Leyre Urdiain

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Monday Leyre Urdiain has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Yellow Jackets.

“We’re excited to welcome Leyre to The Flats,” said Blair. “Leyre plays with a poise and maturity that’s rare to find at such a young age. As the captain of Spain’s U17 National Team, she’s led on some of the biggest international stages and her presence on the floor speaks volumes. She’s smart, composed and brings a competitive edge every time she steps between the lines.

“Leyre has a great feel for the game – she can create for others, score in a variety of ways and defend with toughness,” continued Blair. “Her versatility and instincts make her a perfect fit for the fast, fluid and fearless style we’re building at Georgia Tech. She brings an energy that’s contagious and we have no doubt she’s going to be a fan favorite in Atlanta.”

An incoming freshman, Urdiain will carry several years of international playing experience to Atlanta, having been a member of numerous successful Spanish National Teams. In 2024, the Zaragoza, Spain native helped her national team to a bronze medal finish at the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Selected as a team captain, Urdiain played in seven games during the prestigious tournament, averaging 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The 5-11 guard opened the tournament dropping double-figure scoring totals in the first three games of group play against Argentina, Finland and Japan. Urdiain closed the tournament scoring a tournament-best 14 points, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, against France.

The 2024 tournament came off a runner-up finish at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship the year prior where she averaged 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, taking the floor in seven contests. In the championship game, Urdiain chipped in six points, three rebounds, three assists and a block in the 67-63 loss to France. Over the course of the tournament, Urdiain posted three games with double-figure outings, scoring 14 points against Israel in the round of 16, helping France to a dominating 95-47 victory. She also added 13 points against Greece in the group phase and 11 points against Hungary in the quarterfinals.

Urdiain joins fellow signee Brianna Turnage (Atlanta, Ga./Florida State) in joining the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2025-26.