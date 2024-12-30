Women’s Basketball Holds at No. 13 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball held steady at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Yellow Jackets kept their record unblemished, pocketing their only game of the week against Pitt on Sunday.

Tech moved to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast conference play with a 100-61 rout over the Panthers. Four Jackets finished in double-figures, guided by Kara Dunn and Dani Carnegie with 28 and 24 points, respectively. It marked the third game this season with two players posting 20 points or more in a game. In the win, Tech shot 50.7 percent from the field and was nearly perfect at the free throw line, going 16-for-18 (88.9 percent).

Tech is led offensively on the season by Carnegie (15.1 points per game), Dunn (14.8 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (11.9 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams in the ACC to have at least two players ranked in the top 20 in scoring. Carnegie and Dunn come in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in the league.

The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.

Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 California and No. 22 NC State.

The Yellow Jackets continue this five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 2, welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.