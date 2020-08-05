Women's Basketball Back on Campus

THE FLATS – As Phase II of Georgia Tech’s return to campus is underway, members of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team have returned to campus and workouts.

They are HERE!! EXCITED to welcome some of our newbies to campus today ! Welcome to the 404!! 🐝🏀 pic.twitter.com/Q5DVX9VYI7 — GTWBB (@GTWBB) July 24, 2020