Open search form
Open mobile menu

Women's Basketball Back on Campus

THE FLATS – As Phase II of Georgia Tech’s return to campus is underway, members of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team have returned to campus and workouts.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
August 4, 2020 VIDEO: Women's Basketball Tops Pitt in ACC Tourney

#BestofGT: Relive the Yellow Jackets' win over Pitt in the ACC Tournament second round.

VIDEO: Women's Basketball Tops Pitt in ACC Tourney
July 31, 2020 GT Takeover on ACCN

Watch classic Yellow Jackets programming all day on ACC Network

GT Takeover on ACCN
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets