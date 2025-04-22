Women’s Basketball Adds Jada Crawshaw

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Tuesday Jada Crawshaw has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Yellow Jackets. Crawshaw will have two years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons at Long Beach State.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jada to The Flats,” commented Blair. “From the moment she stepped on campus at Long Beach State, Jada made her presence known – earning Big West all-freshman honors and quickly establishing herself as a difference-maker. She brings a wealth of experience, not only from her time in the Big West league, but also through her international play, which has shaped her into a smart, adaptable and high-IQ competitor.

“Jada is a physical force in the paint, but it’s her versatility that really stands out – she can stretch the floor, defend multiple positions and impact the game in so many ways,” added Blair. “Her relentless drive to grow, combined with her energy and team-first mindset, makes her a perfect fit for what we’re building here at Georgia Tech.”

Crawshaw, a 6-0 forward from Darwin, Australia, played her first two seasons at Long Beach State, taking the floor in 60 career games and starting in 13. In the two seasons, Crawshaw averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, finishing second on the team in scoring as a sophomore, chipping in 10.4 points on average. Crawshaw helped Beach to a winning record last season, averaging 21.4 minutes per game and shooting 40.5 percent from the field. She posted 16 games with double-figure scoring totals, led by back-to-back 20-point outings against Cal St. Fullerton and CSUN and tallied three double-doubles.

As a freshman in 2023-24, Crawshaw averaged 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to earn Big West all-freshman team accolades. She tallied nine double-figure scoring games and two double-doubles, coming off the bench to average 17.9 minutes per game in 33 appearances. She scored a season-high 17 points against UC Riverside and pulled down a season-best 12 rebounds against CSU Bakersfield. In conference play, Crawshaw averaged 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, appearing in all 20 outings, and helped guide Beach to a semifinal appearance in the Big West Championship.

Crawshaw joins fellow signees Brianna Turnage (Atlanta, Ga./Florida State) and Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain) in joining the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2025-26.