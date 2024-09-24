Women’s Basketball ACC Schedule Announced

THE FLATS –Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play three of its first four Atlantic Coast Conference games at home, as the conference office announced the full league schedule for all 18 teams on Tuesday evening live on the ACC Network.

The Yellow Jackets will tip-off its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner at North Carolina on Dec. 15 before returning to McCamish Pavilion to open a five-game homestand, capped by a trio of league games. Tech will play its second ACC game in the month of December when it tips off at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 against Pitt.

As the calendar turns to 2025, Tech continues its homestand with Syracuse (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 9, 7 p.m.) before hitting the road for a pair of contests. A challenging road swing awaits the Jackets with trips to NCAA participant Louisville (Jan. 12, 4 p.m.) and defending ACC Champion Notre Dame (Jan. 16, 6 p.m.).

Tech finishes the month alternating home and away games, hosting Clemson (Jan. 19, 2 p.m.) and Duke (Jan. 26, 2 p.m.), while visiting Virginia (Jan. 23, 7 p.m.).

February opens on the road at Miami (Feb. 2, 2 p.m.) before a brief stint at McCamish Pavilion to welcome ACC newcomer SMU on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Back-to-back road games follow at Boston College (Feb. 9, 2 p.m.) and a return trip to Clemson (Feb. 13, 7 p.m.).

Georgia Tech concludes its home slate with a three-game homestand as the Jackets are set to welcome Wake Forest (Feb. 16, 12 p.m.), ACC Tournament runner-up NC State (Feb. 20, 7 p.m.) and NCAA participant Florida State (Feb. 23, 2 p.m.).

The Yellow Jackets will close the ACC regular season in California, visiting league newcomers Cal (Feb. 27, TBA) and Stanford (March 2, 5 p.m.).

The top 15 teams at the end of regular season play will then participate in the 2025 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, March 5-9.

