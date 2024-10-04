Women Take Second; Men Finish Third in Georgia Tech XC Invitational

FAIRBURN, Ga. – Georgia Tech concluded action at its lone home cross country meet Friday morning, with the women taking second place and the men finishing third in the Georgia Tech Cross Country Invitational at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Ga.

The action kicked off with the men’s 8k, where Tech totaled 68 points, just four points behind South Alabama, who took second. A total of 16 teams across Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina competed in the men’s 8k.

Alex Thomas crossed the finish line first for the Yellow Jackets, coming in ninth place with a time of 25:51.15. Hayden Marshall was the next finisher for Tech, coming in 13th place, running his 8k in 25:55.16. Ethan Curnow (17th, 26:06.21), Matt Castronuovo (22nd, 26:23.80) and Jean–Lou Pare (29th, 26:43.13) rounded out the top five finishers for Georgia Tech.

On the women’s side, the Yellow Jackets total 66 points, good for second place out of 23 total teams.

Reagan Mahoney was the top finisher for Tech, crossing the finish line fifth with a 6k time of 22:22.08. Katie Hamfeldt was also a top-10 finisher in the meet, coming in seventh place (22:23.86).

Grace Crum was close behind in 13th place with a time of 22:34.97, while Katherine Byrne finished in 16th place (22:54.00). Sophie Boice rounded out the top five finishers for Tech, finishing with a time of 23:16.80, good for 26th place in the meet.

The race was the Tech debut for sophomore Macy Felton, who finished with a time of 25:32.37.

Tech is set to close out the regular season Oct. 18th at the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M. That meet will be the final tune up for the Yellow Jackets before the ACC Cross Country Championship on Nov. 1.

