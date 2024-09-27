Women finish fifth; Men 11th at Mizzou Gans Creek Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech concluded action at the Mizzou Gans Creek Classic Friday morning, with the women finishing in fifth and the men coming in 11th place. Across both genders, Tech said five personal bests.

The morning started with the men’s 8k, where Tech totaled 315 points. For the second week in a row, Devin Wade was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line, coming in 30th with a time of 23:55.3.

John Higinbotham was next across the finish line, finishing with a time of 24:17.1.

Myles Collins, Alexander Arrambide and Hayden Marshall all set personal best times in Friday’s race, with a 24:17.5 from Collins, 24:26.4 from Arrambide and a 25:19.4 from newcomer Marshall.

On the women’s side, Tech totaled 164 points, and two Yellow Jackets set personal bests.

Kate Jortberg crossed the finish line first for Tech for the second meet in a row, coming in 14th place with a 6k time of 20:24.0. Katy Earwood was the second Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line, clocking a 20:39.7, good for 30th place. Mary Brady was close behind in 33rd place, finishing with a time of 20:47.8.

Erin Fegans and Isabella Turner set personal bests in the 6k, with Fegans finishing with a time of 21:22.6 and Turner clocking a 22:00.7.

Tech returns to The Flats next week for its lone home meet. The Georgia Tech XC Invitational will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at Bouckaert Farms in Fairburn, Ga., with the men’s 8k starting at 8:30 a.m. and the women’s 6k starting at 9:20 a.m.

