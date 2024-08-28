Tech Track & Field Coach Grover Hinsdale Announces Plans to Retire

THE FLATS – Entering his 46th year with the Georgia Tech track and field program and 32nd as the head coach of the men’s team, Grover Hinsdale announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

“Being a part of the men’s track and field program and the Georgia Tech Athletic Association for the last 45 years has been one of the greatest honors and blessings of my life,” Hinsdale said. “There are so many people to thank for making that possible, starting with the support and love of my beautiful wife and family. My eternal thanks to Buddy Fowlkes for giving a young upstart coach fresh out of grad school a chance back in 1979. To all the wonderful and talented coaches that have been with us and are with us now. To the seven athletics directors, including our current AD, J Batt, that allowed me to start, continue and finish my entire professional coaching career at this incredible Institute. I appreciate and thank you all. To all the team members that were here before I arrived and have been so supportive. A very special thanks to the hundreds of young men that cast their lots with this Brotherhood and gave me the honor of being their coach. You are what kept me here and loving every day for all these years. You will be my main men forever and always.”

“From his beginnings as an assistant coach to his development of Olympic medalists, national champions and conference titlists as the program’s head coach for 32 years, Grover Hinsdale has left an indelible mark on Georgia Tech,” Batt said. “He has not only coached champions on the track, but also countless men that have gone on to represent Tech with distinction in all walks of life as alumni. We could not be more appreciative of Coach Hinsdale’s contributions to Georgia Tech over the past five decades and look forward to honoring him and his legacy as he continues to pour his heart into coaching his team over this final year of his legendary career.”

The Yellow Jackets have placed in the top 10 at the indoor and outdoor NCAA Championships seven times during Hinsdale’s tenure, including two top-four finishes. He was named Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2008 and has coached three Olympic gold medalists, 13 NCAA champions and 87 all-Americans. Twenty-five members of the men’s team during his tenure have gone on to be inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.