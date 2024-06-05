Wilson Prepped for NCAA Championships

Open search form
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Ameia Wilson will compete at the 2024 NCAA T&F Championships in Eugene, Or. Wilson will compete in the women’s long jump on Thursday, May 6.  

At the NCAA East Prelims, Wilson jumped a mark of 6.26 meters (20-6½) which automatically qualified her for a chance to compete in Oregon.  

Wilson is set to jump Thursday at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET. 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund     

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.     

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.    

