Wilson Prepped for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Ameia Wilson will compete at the 2024 NCAA T&F Championships in Eugene, Or. Wilson will compete in the women’s long jump on Thursday, May 6.

At the NCAA East Prelims, Wilson jumped a mark of 6.26 meters (20-6½) which automatically qualified her for a chance to compete in Oregon.

Wilson is set to jump Thursday at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET.

