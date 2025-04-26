Jackets Conclude Penn Relays, Tiger Track Classic

THE FLATS – Several Yellow Jackets were in action on Saturday as Georgia Tech took home first-place finishes at the Tiger Track Classic, while wrapping up the Penn Relays.

PENN RELAYS

Georgia Tech’s Mary Brady, Lottie Chappell, Graice Marston and Kate Jortberg finished seventh in the 4×1500 with a time of 17:49.15. In the men’s 4xMile, the relay team of Charlie Smith, Alexander Arrambide, Chris Cherono and John Higinbotham crossed the finishing tape in 16:40.66 to finish 10th.

The Jackets also participated in the 4×800 with McKenzie Blackledge, Riley Perlakowski, Reagan Mahoney and Stella Chambless finishing 10th in a time of 9:03.05. On the men’s side, Kamren Kennedy, Alex Thomas, John Jessup and Billy Carlton ran a time of 7:27.46 to claim a sixth-place finish.

TIGER TRACK CLASSIC

Meanwhile in Auburn, the Jackets took second and third in the high jump as Carla du Plessis and Kendall Ward both cleared a height of 1.72m.

In the long jump, Ameia Wilson took fourth with a distance of 6.06m, while Charlie Crowder finished seventh on the men’s side with a distance of 6.79m. Adaora Tagbo claimed second in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 11.79m, while Crowder claimed third with a distance of 14.44m on the men’s side.

On the men’s side, Omar Arnaout cleared a height of 2.01m to take fifth in the high jump.

In running events, Georgia Tech’s relay team of Jade Ofotan, Sophia Richard, Sheleah Harris and Jillian Catton took first place in the 4x100m with a time of 45.02. The Yellow Jackets had two compete in the 100m hurdles with Kennedy Myers taking fourth with a time of 14.14 and Kelsey Chambers finishing sixth.

Tech had four Jackets compete in the women’s 100m, highlighted by strong finishes from Ofotan, who took sixth with a time of 11.68, and Sophia Richard just behind in seventh at 11.81.

Winston DeCuir III took home a first-place finish in the men’s 400m hurdles, crossing in a time of 52.13. Full results for Saturday’s events can be found below.

Georgia Tech returns to action at the North Florida Invitational, May 2-3.

Georgia Tech’s Penn Relays Saturday Results

Women’s 4×1500

7) Mary Brady, Lottie Chappell, Gracie Marston, Kate Jortberg – 17:49.15

Men’s 4xMile

10) Charlie Smith, Alexander Arrambide, Chris Cherono, John Higinbotham – 16:40.66

Women’s 4×800

10) McKenzie Blackledge, Riley Perlakowski, Reagan Mahoney, Stella Chambless – 9:03.05

Men’s 4×800

6) Kamren Kennedy, Alex Thomas, John Jessup, Billy Carlton – 7:27.46

Georgia Tech’s Tiger Track Classic Complete Results

Women’s Hammer Throw

5) Maggie Gizinski – 34.17m

Women’s High Jump

2) Carla du Plessis – 1.72m

3) Kendall Ward – 1.72m

Men’s Hammer Throw

6) Tahir Hines – 59.35m

Women’s Long Jump

4) Ameia Wilson – 6.06m

Men’s Long Jump

7) Charlie Crowder – 6.79m

Men’s High Jump

5) Omar Arnaout – 2.01m

Women’s Discus

7) Maggie Gizinski – 38.76m

Women’s Triple Jump

2) Adaora Tagbo – 11.79m

Men’s Triple Jump

3) Charlie Crowder – 14.44m

Men’s Discus

7) Tahir Hines – 47.17m

Women’s Shot Put

7) Maggie Gizinski – 14.35m

Women’s 4x100m

1) Jade Ofotan, Sophia Richard, Sheleah Harris, Jillian Catton – 45.02

Women’s 100m Hurdles

4) Kennedy Myers – 14.14

6) Kelsey Chambers – 14.87

Women’s 400m

6) Jill Catton – 56.00

7) Kimmi Woods – 56.34

9) Aditi Sagi – 1:01.90

Men’s 400m

10) Bradley Favors – 48.25

16) Weston Baptiste – 49.50

Women’s 100m

6) Jade Ofotan – 11.68

7) Sophia Richard – 11.81

10) Sheleah Harris – 11.95

13) Kennedy Myers – 12.33

Women’s 400m Hurdles

2) Sarah Noel – 1:01.06

Men’s 400m Hurdles

1) Winston DeCuir III – 52.13

Men’s 800m

8) Cooper Timberman – 1:52.92

Women’s 200m

10) Jade Ofotan – 23.85

12) Sophia Richard – 24.39

15) Jill Catton – 24.63