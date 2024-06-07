T&F Concludes Season at NCAA Championships

Open search form
EUGENE, OR – The Georgia Tech women’s track and field team concluded competition  at the 2024 NCAA T&F Championships on Thursday, June 6.  

Ameia Wilson represented Tech in the women’s long jump. Wilson finished in 11th place, recording a mark of 6.28 m (20-7 1/8).  

