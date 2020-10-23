White vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet to Take Place This Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming & diving will host its annual White vs. Gold intrasquad meet on Friday, Oct. 24 at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech. This will serve as the Jackets second intrasquad meet of the 2020 fall season.

Friday’s action will start at 8:15 a.m. (EDT) and continue until approximately 11 a.m. (EDT). The one day meet will feature 16 events, with scoring set at 7-0 for relays and 5, 3, 1 for individual events.

With the health and safety of our entire community in mind, fans will not be admitted to this year’s White vs. Gold intrasquad at the McAuley Aquatic Center due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Fans can follow along the live stream of the event on Georgia Tech Swimming and Diving’s Facebook page or by clicking HERE.

Following Saturday’s intrasqaud meet the Yellow Jackets will open the 2020 fall season in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday Nov. 6 as they face ACC rival Florida State. That meet is scheduled to begin at noon.