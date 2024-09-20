White Team Claims 2024 Intrasquad Scrimmage

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech held its annual White vs Gold Intrasquad Friday afternoon, where the white team came out victorious for the third season in a row. The white squad finished the afternoon with 173 points, while the gold team totaled 143.
The white team claimed wins in 17 events and set White vs Gold records in four: 200 free (Zara Masud), 200 IM (Berke Saka), 200 back (Berke Saka) and 200 back (Phoebe Wright).
After 15 events, the white team held a small lead over team gold, leading 54 to 49. The white team extended their lead with five straight wins in events 19 through 24, and also claimed events 26 and 27. The gold team took three of the final five events, but the white team lead was too much, as the squad became victorious for the third year in a row.
Newcomers shined in the meet, with new Yellow Jackets taking home seven event wins. Freshman Lili Gyurinovics won the 1000 free, while freshman Zara Masud took first in the 200 free and 200 fly, freshman Ela Ozdemir won the 100 free and transfer Phoebe Wright won the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free.
Event winners:
1000 Free
Women’s: Lili Gyurinovics
Mens: Mert Kilavuz
200 IM
Women’s: MaryGrace Guzzino
Men’s: Berke Saka
200 Free
Women’s: Zara Masud
Men’s: Ricky Balduccini
100 Back
Women’s: Pheobe Wright
Men’s: Ramy El Ghaziri
100 Breast
Women’s: Sabyne Brisson
Men’s: Joao Caballero
200 Fly
Women’s: Zara Masud
Men’s: Henry Gibbs
50 Free
Women’s: Anna Hadjiloizou
Men’s: David Gapinski
100 Free
Women’s: Ela Ozdemir
Men’s: David Gapinkski
200 Back
Women’s: Phoebe Wright
Men’s: Berke Saka
200 Breast
Women’s: Sabyne Brisson
Men’s: Joao Caballero
500 Free
Women’s: Phoebe Wright
Men’s: Mert Kilavus
100 Fly
Women’s: Zora Ripkova
Men’s: Stephen Jones
400 IM
Women’s: MaryGrace Guzzino
Men’s: Jack Mezzogori
200 Free Relay
Women’s: White Team
Men’s: Gold Team
