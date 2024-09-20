White Team Claims 2024 Intrasquad Scrimmage

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech held its annual White vs Gold Intrasquad Friday afternoon, where the white team came out victorious for the third season in a row. The white squad finished the afternoon with 173 points, while the gold team totaled 143.

The white team claimed wins in 17 events and set White vs Gold records in four: 200 free (Zara Masud), 200 IM (Berke Saka), 200 back (Berke Saka) and 200 back (Phoebe Wright).

After 15 events, the white team held a small lead over team gold, leading 54 to 49. The white team extended their lead with five straight wins in events 19 through 24, and also claimed events 26 and 27. The gold team took three of the final five events, but the white team lead was too much, as the squad became victorious for the third year in a row.

Newcomers shined in the meet, with new Yellow Jackets taking home seven event wins. Freshman Lili Gyurinovics won the 1000 free, while freshman Zara Masud took first in the 200 free and 200 fly, freshman Ela Ozdemir won the 100 free and transfer Phoebe Wright won the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free.

Event winners:

1000 Free

Women’s: Lili Gyurinovics

Mens: Mert Kilavuz

200 IM

Women’s: MaryGrace Guzzino

Men’s: Berke Saka

200 Free

Women’s: Zara Masud

Men’s: Ricky Balduccini

100 Back

Women’s: Pheobe Wright

Men’s: Ramy El Ghaziri

100 Breast

Women’s: Sabyne Brisson

Men’s: Joao Caballero

200 Fly

Women’s: Zara Masud

Men’s: Henry Gibbs

50 Free

Women’s: Anna Hadjiloizou

Men’s: David Gapinski

100 Free

Women’s: Ela Ozdemir

Men’s: David Gapinkski

200 Back

Women’s: Phoebe Wright

Men’s: Berke Saka

200 Breast

Women’s: Sabyne Brisson

Men’s: Joao Caballero

500 Free

Women’s: Phoebe Wright

Men’s: Mert Kilavus

100 Fly

Women’s: Zora Ripkova

Men’s: Stephen Jones

400 IM

Women’s: MaryGrace Guzzino

Men’s: Jack Mezzogori

200 Free Relay

Women’s: White Team

Men’s: Gold Team

