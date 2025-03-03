Watkins Takes Silver in Triple Jump to Close out ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech track and field closed out action at ACC Indoor Championships with a podium finish, with John Watkins taking second in the men’s triple jump.

The senior, who held the second-best distance in the ACC heading into the championship, finished with a distance of 15.65m, good enough to take silver in the event. His second-place finish earns him first-team All-ACC honors.

Adora Tagbo was in action in the women’s triple jump, coming in ninth with a personal best 12.32m.

Tech was in action in two running events to close the day, competing in the 3000m and the 4×400 relay.

Two Yellow Jackets were in action in the women’s 3000m, with Mary Brady finished in 11th place with a personal best time of 9:08.98, which sets second in school history. Grace Driskill finished 41st with a time of 9:39.70.

Charlie Smith was the top finisher for Tech in the men’s 3000m coming in 18th with a personal best time of 7:58.76. John Higinbotham was the next to finish, coming in 30th (8:08.13), followed by Myles Collins in 33rd (8:11.90).

Action in Louisville closed with the 4×400 relay, where the Tech women’s team of Sarah Noel, Kimmi Woods, Jill Catton and Gracie Marston finished 11th with a season best 3:43.71.

Tech now gears up for the outdoor season, opening action by hosting the Yellow Jacket Invitational March 21 and 22.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com