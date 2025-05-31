Ward Secures Spot at NCAA Championships in Final Day of NCAA East Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech track and field closed competition at NCAA East Prelims on Saturday, with the final day highlighted by Kendall Ward qualifying for NCAA Championships in the high jump.

Ward cleared a personal-best height of 1.79m, to take eighth in the event and punch her ticket to Eugene for NCAA Championships.

The sophomore will now head to Oregon to compete at the Track and Field Championships June 11-14 at Hayward Field.

Ward’s qualification marks the fourth year in a row a Yellow Jacket has qualified for outdoor NCAA Championships.

Grace Driskill was in action in the 3000m steeplechase, recording a personal-best time of 10:06.86 for 16th place.

Competition ended in Jacksonville for Tech with Mary Brady in the 5000m, with the senior running a 15:57.48 for 23rd place.

