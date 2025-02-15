Walk-Off Grand Slam from Burress Punctuates Comeback Win

THE FLATS – Drew Burress launched an opposite field grand slam walk-off to cap off a nine-run bottom of the ninth as Georgia Tech baseball (2-0) came roaring back to defeat Old Dominion (0-2), 7-3 on Saturday afternoon inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Georgia Tech bullpen threw 9.0 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out 16 and surrendering only three hits to allow for the Jackets to stay within punching distance into the ninth, when all seven Tech hitters reached base safely, ending in the dramatic home run from Burress to send the Yellow Jacket faithful home happy.

After ODU scored three runs in the top of the first, Tech turned to the bullpen where the combination of sophomore Caden Gaudette (2.0 IP, 1 H, 5 Ks), junior Caden Spivey (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks), senior Sam Swygert (1.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 Ks), junior Brett Barfield (0.1 IP, 1 BB), freshman Cooper McMullen (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 Ks) and freshman Cole Royer (1.0 IP, 2 Ks) held the Monarch bats at bey, allowing for Tech to come storming back in the bottom of the ninth for the second win of the 2025 season.

In the ninth inning, all seven Yellow Jackets that came to the plate came around to score. The inning began with a five-pitch walk drawn by senior Nathan Waugh before Vahn Lackey delivered his second hit of the game to put runners at first and second. Alex Hernandez drew a walk on four pitches to load the bases for sophomore Tyler Neises who connected on an 0-1 pitch, driving it into left field for a single and cutting the deficit to one run, 3-2. Will Baker reached on an error when his sacrifice bunt was mishandled by the ODU pitcher, loading the bases for junior shortstop Kyle Lodise who accepted his second walk of the day to bring home Hernandez from third and tie the game. The very next batter was Burress and he made no mistake, smashing a 1-0 pitch over the wall in right field for the walk-off grand slam.