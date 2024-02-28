Walk Off from Sileo Earns Tech 8th Win in a Row

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (11-7) earned a come-from-behind victory over Mercer (7-5) on Wednesday night thanks to a walk off single from senior Jin Sileo in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sileo’s hit drove home junior Emma Minghini as the Jackets erased a 5-2 deficit in the final two innings to notch their eighth win in a row, 6-5, and 10th straight win at home.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Georgia Tech has now hit 35 home runs this season, the most in Division I, including one today, from Sileo, in the second inning.

The Jackets have now hit at least one home run in 14 consecutive games, the longest streak since the 2011 season.

Tech has won eight games in a row, its longest winning streak of the season and the longest since a nine-game streak in the 2022 season, the last time GT reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackets have won 10 consecutive games at home dating back to Feb. 11, the longest home winning streak since winning 13-straight in 2022.

The 10-game home winning streak is the third longest in the Aileen Morales era (7 seasons).

The Jackets came from behind to win today. Tech has come from behind in eight of its 11 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.125 runs, including three come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

Tech extends its winning streak over Mercer to seven, dating back to the 2013 season. The Jackets are a perfect, 5-0, against the Bears under Coach Morales.

Today’s walk off was the fourth of the year and first for Sileo. It was the first walk off victory that did not result in a run-rule win.

GT is now 8-0 on its current 12-game home stand.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sileo matched her season-best with a three hit performance tonight, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and a walk off single.

The Dacula native launched her third home run of the season in the second inning after totaling five HRs through her first 155 games on The Flats.

She drove in two runs and scored twice, her third multi-RBI game of the year and 13 th of her career.

of her career. Senior Mallorie Black reached base twice, coming around to score both times. She has scored 21 runs this year, the most on the team.

Black extends her on-base streak to a career-best 15 games.

Junior Madison Dobbins tied the game after she laced a line drive single to drive in two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

She has driven in multiple runs in six games this year and leads the team with 22 RBI.

The hit grew her hitting streak to a new career-best seven games.

Senior Sara Beth Allen was hit by two pitches and drew a walk to extend her on-base streak to 11 games, tied for the longest of her career.

Graduate senior Tiffany Domingue reached base for her 11 th game in a row with a check swing single in the third. She drove in a run on a ground ball in the sixth inning for her 15 th RBI of the year.

game in a row with a check swing single in the third. She drove in a run on a ground ball in the sixth inning for her 15 RBI of the year. Junior Ella Edgmon recorded a pair of base hits. She has now reached base in 10 games for the first time as a Jacket.

Freshman Gracie Hillman scored a run as a pinch runner in the sixth inning. She has now scored in three of her last four games.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Senior Chandler Dennis started the game, going a season-long 5.0 innings and striking out six, a new season high.

Junior Kinsey Norton put together another incredible performance, entering the game in the sixth inning and pitching 2.0 perfect innings to give the Jackets the chance to come back for the win.

She earned her third win in her last four appearances, with the only non-win resulting in a save. It was her second win out of the bullpen.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dennis took to the circle to start her third game of the year. Luck wasn’t on her side in the early stages of the game as the leadoff batter reached with a comebacker that glanced off Dennis’ glove for a single before the next batter reached first on a dropped-third-strike and errant throw. The leadoff batter would score on a groundout for an unearned run before Dennis took care of the final two batters to get out of the inning with just a 1-0 deficit. She settled into the game from there, retiring Mercer in order in the second before giving up a run off three singles in the third. She managed her way around two uncharacteristic errors in the top of the fourth without allowing a run before a three-run home run in the fifth gave Mercer a 5-2 lead. Norton entered to start the sixth and thoroughly dominated the Bears hitters, taking care of all six batters she faced, in order, eventually earning the win after the Sileo walk off.

The Tech offense seemed primed for a big response in the bottom of the first, as Edgmon, Allen and Black all reached base to load the bases with nobody out. The Jackets would have to settle for just one run out of it, thanks to a bases loaded walk on a full-count by Reese Hunter, tying the score, 1-1, after one. Tech took the lead in the bottom of the second thanks to the solo homer from Sileo. The shortstop turned on the ball, driving it out to right field just one pitch after fouling off a bunt attempted.

Mercer would tie it right back in the top of the third, 2-2, and eventually take the lead in the fifth inning, 5-2, putting pressure on the offense to make up the difference. That difference came in the bottom of the sixth, beginning with a leadoff double from Sileo. Allen was hit by a pitch for the second time before Black walked to load the bases once again, this time with one out, for Domingue, who rolled a groundball to the shortstop, bringing home Sileo and cutting the lead to 5-3, while advancing Hillman, pinch running for Allen, and Black into scoring position with two outs. Dobbins came through in the clutch, driving a low pitch off the wall in dead center to tie the score, 5-5, headed into the final inning.

After Norton kept the momentum on the Jackets’ side with her second 1-2-3 inning, Minghini would reach on a Mercer error, ending up at second to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Paige Vukadinovich moved Minghini 60-feet away with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt, allowing Sileo to hit a walk off single to right field and give Tech its 10th straight home win.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets hope to carry their winning momentum into conference play this weekend when Pitt (6-8) comes to Mewborn Field for a three-game series to begin ACC play. Games are scheduled for 6 pm (Friday), 3 pm (Saturday) and 1 pm (Sunday) at Mewborn Field. Tickets are available at buzz.gt/SBTickets

