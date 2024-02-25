Wake Forest Outlasts Jackets, 71-66

THE FLATS – A strong third quarter from the Yellow Jackets wasn’t enough on Sunday as Georgia Tech dropped a 71-66 decision to Wake Forest in its final regular season home game. Three Yellow Jackets finished with double-figure scoring performances, led by Kara Dunn’s 17 points.

Rusne Augustinaite’s first three-pointer of the game knotted the score at 9-apiece at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter before the Demon Deacons closed the frame with a 6-2 spurt to hold a 15-11 lead. Wake Forest used a cold shooting spell from the Jackets in the second frame to open a 33-18 advantage before Augustinaite hit a triple and Tonie Morgan closed the half with a jumper for a 33-23 halftime score.

Georgia Tech dominated the third quarter, 23-12, to erase a 10-point halftime deficit. The Yellow Jackets cut the score to three, 39-36, when Sydney Johnson drained a triple in front of the Tech bench at 4:55 and retook the lead on an Augustinaite three-pointer with 2:23 to play. The teams would trade baskets until Wake Forest strung together a 14-2 run over a four-minute span to regain a 64-55 lead with 3:28 to play. Tech would come within four points off a three-pointer from Dunn, but the Deacs finished 5-for-8 at the free throw line to close the game.

Dunn led Tech with 17 points, followed by 15 points from Morgan and 14 points from Augustinaite. The Jackets won the battle on the glass, 33-26, on eight rebounds from Morgan and seven from Dunn.

Wake Forest shot 77.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the field and 75.0 percent from the free throw line to walk away with the win. Elise Williams paced Wake Forest with 31 points in the game. Overall, WFU shot 54.2 percent from the field.

Georgia Tech closes out the regular season on Sunday, March 3 with a return trip to Miami. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network in Coral Gables.