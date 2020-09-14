Volleyball Television Schedule Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball will play five nationally-televised matches on ACC Network this fall, the league announced on Monday.

The five ACC Network matches include two in O’Keefe Gymnasium, Oct. 7 and 8 against Florida State. The Jackets’ Sept. 24 match at Miami, as well as Oct. 14 and 15 matches at Wake Forest can also be seen on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech’s eight-match conference slate consists of four home matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium and four road matches. All ACC teams were separated into three regions of five teams, with Tech facing each of the other four teams in its region twice, including one bye week, beginning September 24 at Miami.

The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish third in the ACC this season as voted by the conference coaches, and Julia Bergmann, Mariana Brambilla and Matti McKissock were named preseason all-ACC selections.

Television details for the remaining three matches will be announced at a later date.

Georgia Tech volleyball’s full schedule can be found here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.