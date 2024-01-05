Volleyball Signs Transfer Setter: Luanna Emiliano

THE FLATS – Head coach Michelle Collier has signed senior setter transfer Luanna Emiliano (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) to the 2024 Georgia Tech volleyball roster. The Brazilian setter spent the last three seasons at Texas Rio Grande Valley, where she was a three-time All-WAC honoree, delivering 1,000+ assists in all three years, including a program record setting 2022 season, playing under current Georgia Tech Assistant Coach Vini Baigan.

Luanna Emiliano | Senior | Setter | 5-7 | Belo Horizonte, Brazil | UTRGV

Emiliano comes to The Flats following three very strong seasons at UTRGV. She owns 3,569 career assists, the 10th most in Division I among players returning for the 2024 season. She is only the second player in UTRGV history to record 3,000 assists over the course of a career and holds multiple program records including the most assists in a single season (1,348 in 2022) a single match modern scoring record of 72 assists (8/30/22) and highest career assist/set average in the modern scoring era (10.32).

She was named UTRGV Female Student Athlete of the Year in 2022 after leading her team to a regular season conference championship while setting the setting the program single season assist record (1,348). She was awarded WAC Setter of the Year, Academic All-Conference and Academic All-District honors in 2022. She earned all-conference honors following all three seasons in Edinburg, Texas, being named UTRGV Female Rookie of the Year following her freshman season in 2021.

Her 10.32 career assists/set ranks 11th among returning Division I setters and eighth among returning setters with at least 300 sets played. She is the only athlete in UTRGV history to record three consecutive 1,000 assist seasons.

Emiliano has made her presence felt on the defensive side as well, contributing 1,118 digs over 346 sets (3.23/set). Her 1,118 career digs is the fourth most among Division I setters returning for the 2024 campaign.

Emiliano will join Tech for the 2024 season, becoming the third Brazilian born player on the roster, alongside Larissa Mendes (Fortaleza, Brazil) and fellow setter Heloise Soares (Joinville, Brazil). She is now the fourth setter on the roster for next season, joining Soares, Ashlyn Goolsby and Deren Cukur.

