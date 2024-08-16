Volleyball Signs Lara Martinez Casas

THE FLATS – Head coach Michelle Collier has finalized the 2024 roster with the signing of Lara Martinez Casas (Buenos Aires, Argentina). Casas comes to The Flats from Argentina, where she most recently played with Ferro Carril Oeste, in the top flight of Argentinian volleyball.

Lara Martìnez Casas | Freshman | Right Side | 6-3 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Escuela Argentina del Oeste

Martinez Casas joins the Georgia Tech volleyball program as one of the most exciting volleyball prospects in Argentina. The Buenos Aires native has been steadily rising up the ranks of the Argentina national team program over the last few years, earning a spot on the U18 national team as a 15-year-old, back in 2022. In the spring, she made her Liga A1 debut, the top-flight of Argentinian volleyball, playing for local club, Ferro Carril Oeste, where she helped lead the team to a semifinal finish in the Buenos Aires metro championships.

Follow Lara on Instagram: @__laramartiinez

The 2024 signing class is now complete, with six members: senior transfer setter Luanna Emiliano, junior college transfer DS/L Sofia Velez and three freshmen: MB/RS Mira McCool, DS/L Lydia Zeng and MB Logan Wiley.

With this signing, Georgia Tech now boasts seven athletes from outside the United States, tied with Wisconsin for the most international roster among Power 4 programs. The Yellow Jackets have representatives from five countries on the roster: 11 Americans, 3 Brazilians (Emiliano, Mendes and Soares), 2 Argentinians (Bertolino and Martinez Casas) 1 New Zealander (Otene) and 1 Columbian (Velez).

